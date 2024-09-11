A Yorkshire man has been jailed for his numerous child sexual offences that were discovered through a Snapchat account being linked to him

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Crosby, aged 31, of Harewood Rise, Keighley, was arrested on 11 July 2022, following a referral from the National Crime Agency.

The agency had been made aware of an indecent image of a child after it was uploaded from a Snapchat account linked to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crosby’s phone was seized, and police recovered further indecent images of children and numerous sexualised communications with children.

After he was charged and summoned to court in relation to a number of offences, West Yorkshire Police received information that Crosby had been linked to similar offences involving a 15-year-old victim.

He was further arrested, and another device was seized.

West Yorkshire Police

Access was gained and more images and sexualised communications with children were found.

Crosby, who was described as a “prolific offender” by Detective Sergeant Craig Stevens, of the Bradford District Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, was charged with additional offences and remanded into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old was found guilty following a trial at Bradford Crown Court of six counts of making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, four counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to incite a child to engage in penetrative sexual activity and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Crosby was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court, on Tuesday (Sept 10), to a nine-year extended sentence, made up of six years custodial and three-year extended licence period.

DS Stevens said: “Crosby has refused to cooperate with the police and the justice system. He sacked multiple barristers, causing unnecessary stress and inconvenience to a vulnerable victim who had to travel from outside of the area to attend court.

“He is a prolific offender who deserves to be behind bars for a long time. The victim has shown immense bravery throughout this process, and I hope the conclusion of this court case brings them some closure on an extremely difficult period in their young life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite extensive enquiries, unfortunately we were not able to identify the other children that Crosby spoke to.”