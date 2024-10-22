A Yorkshire organised crime unit has been dismantled as several members have now been jailed for more than 50 years in total.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During 2022 and 2023 an organised crime gang conspired to sell vast amounts of class-A drugs on North Yorkshire’s streets.

Several members have been jailed for a total of more than 40 years at Bradford Crown Court, on Tuesday (Oct 22), with another defendant being sent to prison for ten years at an earlier hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Tuohey, 46, of Tadcaster, was the head of the gang and he would source large quantities of cocaine for onward supply to others further down the supply chain, a court heard.

Gavin Tuohey was the head of the gang and he would source large quantities of cocaine for onward supply | North Yorkshire Police

Tuohey was stopped by police as he travelled from Leeds to Tadcaster in a taxi and arrested.

He was carrying a kilogram block of high-purity cocaine with a street value of up to £43,000 in his rucksack.

Text messages recovered from mobile phones showed that Tuohey would threaten and intimidate other members of the gang when they did not pay their debts for the cocaine he had supplied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to nine years and three months at today’s court hearing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.

Rhys Morgan, 26, of Tadcaster, was Tuohey’s sidekick and regularly attended Tuohey’s home.

Rhys Morgan deputised for Tuohey when he was on holiday and used a relative’s address as a stash house for drugs. | North Yorkshire Police

He deputised for Tuohey when he was on holiday and used a relative’s address as a stash house for drugs, which was situated in the row of terraced houses directly behind Tuohey’s home.

Morgan also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class-A drugs and was jailed for eight years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamal Lazrak, 29, of no fixed address, was one of Tuohey’s top contacts at the time.

Jamal Lazrak made numerous quick-turnaround journeys between York and Tadcaster in two black Volkswagen Golfs. | North Yorkshire Police

He made numerous quick-turnaround journeys between York and Tadcaster in two black Volkswagen Golfs.

Tuohey took one of the Golfs from Lazrak temporarily as a debt repayment.

Lazrak was supplied with quantities of cocaine that could be broken down further for onward supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sent to prison for eight years, three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.

Max Haigh, 23, of York, was a drug-dealer who detectives linked to a number of addresses connected to the investigation.

Max Haigh was a drug-dealer who detectives linked to a number of addresses connected to the investigation. | North Yorkshire Police

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class-A drugs and was jailed for six years and four months.

Olivia Heppell, 27, York also used to carry drugs in quick-turnaround journeys between York and Tadcaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She admitted being a driver for a gang member on frequent trips to collect cocaine and deliver drugs money.

Olivia Heppell admitted being a driver for a gang member on frequent trips to collect cocaine and deliver drugs money. | North Yorkshire Police

She was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to the same offence.

Luke Atkin, 37, was a regular drug customer of Tuohey’s and another downstream supplier of cocaine.

He lived in Warrington, Cheshire, during the conspiracy period but made regular journeys to Tadcaster and York to meet other gang members and deal drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atkin informed the court he would not be attending on the first day of trial and flew out of the UK.

Luke Atkin was a regular drug customer of Tuohey’s and another downstream supplier of cocaine. | North Yorkshire Police

He remains outstanding and is wanted on warrant.

A wanted appeal has been issued for any information that could lead to his arrest.

He was sentenced in his absence to ten years in jail for conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.

And Luke Jenkins, 33, of Leeds, pleaded guilty at a previous hearing in March and was convicted of 10 years for conspiracy to supply class-A drugs after his fingerprints were found on the packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another defendant is due to be sentenced at a later date after police arrested him and found drugs with a potential street value of almost £6,500 secreted in his underwear.

A 33-year-old man was charged in connection with the conspiracy and pleaded guilty but died before he could be sentenced.

After today’s court hearing, Detective Constable Leah Kitchen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a large and detailed investigation that led to an organised crime gang being dismantled, and in doing so we’ve stopped tens of thousands of pounds of high-purity class-A drugs hitting the streets.