A Hull man who used the alias “peakyyblinder” on the encrypted EncroChat network to run a large-scale drug and money laundering operation has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Morris, 36, from Hull, has been convicted of numerous offences after he used the pseudonym ‘peakyyblinder’ on the encrypted phone network EncroChat to supply drugs and launder money across England and into mainland Europe.

This conviction was made possible due to vital data supplied by the French authorities in April and May 2020, after they lawfully breached the encrypted phone network, EncroChat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other investigations from this breach have been seen on Channel 4 in the series 'Operation Dark Phone: Murder by text'.

As a result of the breach, Humberside Police received a number of investigations, one of which led to a user of the EncroChat service in Hull.

The man was using the handle “peakyyblinder” and was identified as being Morris.

Humberside Police launched an investigation in which

An investigation involving extensive phone data analysis linked EncroChat messages to Morris’s regular mobiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Searches of his seized devices revealed evidence of long-running illegal activities, including tobacco imports, fireworks sales and nitrous oxide supply, with goods and cash moved between Hull, Dover and mainland Europe.

During the investigation Border Force intercepted a package containing cash totalling just over £38,000 at the Port of Dover.

Ryan Morris | Humberside Police

A senior border force officer spotted a package being handed to a lorry driver on his way to work and notified his colleagues, who stopped the lorry upon entry to the port.

A search of the lorry cab found a package which was wrapped in distinctive polka dot wrapping, and upon forensic analysis, Morris’ fingerprints were found both on the inside and outside the two layers of packaging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several searches of locations and addresses linked to Morris were carried out, during which officers recovered and seized; a SKY ECC encrypted phone, approximately 9,500 nitrous oxide canisters, illegal fireworks alongside cigarettes and tobacco totalling, over 17,750 50-gram pouches of tobacco and 2,500 packs of cigarettes, along with high value items including Rolex watches and designer clothing believed to have been purchased through criminal activity.

Later in the investigation CCTV images were located which showed Morris unloading a wooden crate and taking it into storage.

Shortly after an image was sent from the EncroChat user 'peakyyblinder' of the same box being packed showing an area in the centre of the pallet used to hide cash and a tracker.

Messages were recovered from the encrypted phone detailing conversations involving ‘peakyyblinder’ discussing, arranging and completing deals involving large quantities of class A drugs, travelling across the country and arranging couriers to move illicit goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 10, 2020, Morris was arrested and later charged with nine offences.

Following an appearance at Hull Crown Court on January 21, 2025, Morris pleaded guilty to four of the nine charges, these being:

Two counts of money laundering involving cash being sent out of the UK

Fraudulently evading duty on illegal tobacco products

Storing explosives without a valid licence for Fireworks

On the first day of trial for the remaining five offences, he pleaded guilty to the charge of possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance in relation to the nitrous oxide cannisters.

On Tuesday (Oct 21), following a seven-day trial at Hull Crown Court, Morris was found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Mark Hawley from the Econimic and Cybercrime unit said : “Using the EncroChat encrypted mobile phone system under the handle ‘peakyyblinder’, Morris tried to channel the swagger and secrecy of the infamous fictional Birmingham gang.

“However, unlike the razor-sharp criminal enterprise from the hit TV series, his operation was far less cinematic and has been shut down unceremoniously.

“This sentencing highlights that, even persons previously unknown to the Police who are identified as being involved in criminal activity, will be investigated and where appropriate prosecuted for any offences identified.

“Morris will also be subject to the Proceeds of Crime Act, which will be used to recover any benefits obtained through his criminal conduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investigation involved assistance from many different departments within Humberside Police and also from partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, HMRC, UK Border Force and Hull and East Riding trading standards department.

“We continue to be persistent in our pursuit of those involved in organised criminality which has led to these convictions and the 16-year sentence imposed by HHJ Thackary. This is a warning to those who think that crime and supply of drugs in our area is a valid way to make a living. It is not and you will face the full consequences of your actions.