Yorkshire pensioner jailed after stabbing and kicking partner in 'ferocious' attack

A Yorkshire pensioner has been jailed after stabbing and kicking his partner in what police described as a “ferocious” attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8:38pm on February 2, 2025, Ian Rothery, from South Hiendley, called 999 and claimed he had killed his girlfriend, a court heard.

The 70-year-old initially called back and told them to “forget about it”, but then called again and said he had killed his girlfriend by stabbing her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and paramedics attended the scene on High Street, South Hiendley.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was found at her neighbour’s house and taken to hospital.

Ian Rothery attacked his partner in what was described as a 'ferocious attack'

The woman has suffered multiple stab wounds to her collar, neck and shoulder, and injuries to her face and hands.

Police launched an investigation where they discovered that the woman had been initially assaulted at the property before she escaped to the front garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how the victim was further assaulted by Rothery in the garden where he was seen kicking her while she laid on the floor.

The woman sustained a collapsed lung from the attack and, the court heard, how she continues to suffer with ongoing health issues - including difficulty breathing.

The victim provided victim personal statements to the court during which she said: “Prior to the incident, I was a fit and healthy woman with no fears and only contentment.

“I had a lot of pleasures in life, such as dog walking, meeting friends, enjoying my village walks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The difference to what my life once was to what it has become is unfathomable. That’s because of Ian. I’ve been left hurt, frightened, living with constant pain and flash backs.

“This is no life. But I know with the help of my family, especially my son and daughter, that I will be able to rebuild myself and eventually heal.

“How long this will take, who knows. I don’t want to think of Ian anymore and won’t comment but I hope that justice is served so nobody has to go through what I had to. Next time, there might not be a second chance.”

Rothery was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison on Thursday (Aug 14), at Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Becky Thompson, who was the officer in the case, said: “The complainant was subjected to a ferocious attack which caused serious injuries and has had a lasting impact.

“Throughout the investigation, she has shown immense courage and bravery in supporting a prosecution and assisting the police and CPS to bring the defendant to justice.

“I hope the sentencing brings the complainant a sense of closure and, with the assistance of family, she can look to the future positively.