A serving West Yorkshire Police officer has been sentenced after being found guilty of harassment following an incident in Halifax earlier this year.

On March 26, 2025, PC Raza Mahmood, 33, who was based in Calderdale District, approached a woman who was walking with a pram.

The court heard he repeatedly drove past her and shouted at her to come over to his car.

This caused the woman to feel alarmed and distressed.

The woman obtained PC Mahmoon’s car registration and reported him to the police.

An investigation was then launched.

Sheffield Magistrates Court and Family Court

Mahmood appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (Aug 6), where he was handed a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and given a five-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Mahmood remains suspended from duty and will now face misconduct proceedings.

When Mahmood was found guilty, Detective Chief Superintendent Tanya Wilkins, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “It is clear from the victim’s account, and that of her partner who she called in a distressed state, the concern that they both felt for her and their child’s safety as a result of this officer’s actions.

“Protecting women and girls from violence and the fear of violence is a priority for West Yorkshire Police and for a police officer to harass a member of the public in this way is very concerning and something that we take extremely seriously.