A West Yorkshire Police officer who sexually assaulted a woman and tried to evade justice by deleting his phone contents has been jailed.

In October 2021 PC Jonathan Holmes, 24 from the Bradford District, sexually assaulted a woman.

Holmes was known to his victim and was off duty when he committed the offence, a court heard.

When a report was made the 24-year-old former police officer was arrested and had his phone seized.

A court heard how police found Holmes had factory restored his phone a short time before his arrest.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Holmes was found guilty of sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.

He was found not guilty of attempted rape and another charge of perverting the course of justice.

The 24-year-old was sentenced to 26 months imprisonment and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, on Friday (Nov 8).

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “The victim has shown immense courage throughout this judicial process.

“Holmes sought to hamper the police investigation and has put the victim through the ordeal of a trial by refusing to admit the sexual offence he committed against her. He has now been made to face justice for his actions.

“Holmes was immediately suspended from duty following his arrest. The misconduct investigation will now resume in relation to this officer with a view to him being prevented from gaining any further employment in policing upon his release from prison.

“We need the public to have the confidence to report sexual offences, regardless of the occupation of the perpetrator. I would urge anyone who has been a victim to please report it.