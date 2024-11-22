Yorkshire police officer who saw vulnerable women wanting help as 'easy sex' is jailed

A police officer who had sex with a domestic violence victim he was called out to during Covid lockdown has been jailed.

PC Declan Middleton, 33, targeted the woman in 2020, before moving onto another woman who had also called the police for help just weeks later.

Leeds Crown Court heard he saw the victims "as an opportunity to engage in easy sex."

He was found guilty of two counts of misconduct in public office following a trial last month and was today (Fri) jailed for two years.

Prosecutor Kitty Colley told the court Middleton had been called to investigate the first victim's claim about an incident of domestic violence in May 2020.

She gave him her phone number and sent him photos of her injuries through WhatsApp, which triggered further communication which became of a "sexual nature", Ms Colley said.

Middleton visited her home several times, touched her bottom as she walked up the stairs and told her she had a "nice arse".

He later had consensual sex with her, all "within days of meeting her", the court was told.

The woman later tried to distance herself from him and he asked her not to tell anyone about their relationship.

But at the end of July, he was called to another woman's house who had contacted the police over an allegation of harassment.

She later said she felt he was flirting with her when he arrived and she said it was "like a date".

They swapped personal numbers and exchanged hundreds of messages which the court heard were both "flirtatious and sexual".

He was also in contact with a third woman, the court heard.

Ms Colley said Middleton, of Keighley, West Yorks., was a newly-qualified PC at the time.

But she said he was "well acquainted" with the ethics by which an officer should conduct himself.

Middleton was later interviewed by police twice and gave no comment responses to questions.

The woman both later said they had lost trust in the police as a result of Middleton's behaviour, with one saying she felt like an "unpaid prostitute".

Judge Simon Batiste told Middleton during today's sentencing hearing that he had "chosen to betray the trust" put in him as a police officer.

He said: "During the trial I detected little or no remorse. You sought to either lie or minimise any wrongdoing.

"It would have been obvious what a very vulnerable woman she was. Despite these factors you failed to treat her in the way she needed or deserved.

"You saw them [the victims] as an opportunity to engage in what you saw as easy sex."

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation in January 2021 and said Middleton would have been dismissed had he not already resigned from the force.

The police watchdog's regional director Emily Barry said: "PC Middleton's predatory behaviour was unacceptable and has no place in policing.

The police watchdog's regional director Emily Barry said: "PC Middleton's predatory behaviour was unacceptable and has no place in policing.

"The fact he tried to cover his tracks was evidence that he knew what he was doing was wrong. This abuse of trust seriously risked undermining public confidence in the police.

"It was thanks to the courage of the complainant in coming forward that we were able to carry out this investigation and identify this disturbing pattern of behaviour.

"I would like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and helped ensure PC Middleton was held accountable."

DCS Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "This former officer's behaviour is shameful to his colleagues and the police service as a whole."