Yorkshire property boss who ran student tower blocks now 'penniless', court told

A property boss that once operated student tower blocks in Bradford is now penniless and living with his mother – a court has been told.

Bhupinder Chohan has been director of numerous companies, including London-based B&M Properties which ran two apartment buildings at Laisteridge Lane.

But at a court hearing on Monday morning it emerged that Chohan, 58, of Middlebrook Way, Bradford, currently had zero income after being declared bankrupt in April.

He could not even afford a lawyer to represent him in the case that was described as having “an extremely long history.”

Chohan was in court over a charge, that he had previously pleaded guilty to, that he failed to comply with an abatement notice for two buildings he ran in the Laisteridge Lane student village complex.

The offence dates back to 2021, and Monday’s hearing was the 13th time Chohan’s case has been listed in court.

He was due to be sentenced for the offence, but a judge agreed to adjourn the case once again due to Chohan not having any legal representation.

Chohan told the court said his dire financial situation meant he could no longer afford to hire the lawyers that accompanies him on his multiple previous hearings.

Sentencing was adjourned until September to allow Chohan to either find a lawyer through the legal aid route, or find a job so he can afford legal representation.

The charge relates to an alleged failure to comply with an order to “restore the gas supply to All Saints Hall and Trinity B Hall at Laisteridge Lane Student Village to ensure the satisfactory supply of hot water to the kitchen and bathroom facilities to the buildings.”

It covers a period between May 13, 2021 and October 1, 2021 and the charge had been brought by Bradford Council.

At the hearing on Monday (Jul 7) Recorder Mark McKone was told that the case has so far cost the taxpayer £7,900. The punishment for the crime will likely be a fine, which the court heard would be based on Chohan’s income.

Clare Walsh, prosecuting, said the council acknowledged Chohan had no significant assets. When asked why he was unrepresented, Chohan said he could no longer afford to pay for a solicitor.

He had approached numerous law firms in the city, but they declined to take the case as they felt it was either too complicated or doubted he would be eligible for legal aid – a government-funded scheme that helps people with the costs of legal representation in court for those who cannot afford to pay for legal services themselves.

He told the court he no longer had his properties in Bradford.

Asked how he was surviving on no income, Chohan said: “I’m living at my parents’ house, I don’t pay any bills. My mother has various health issues and I’m caring for her.”

The judge asked why he had not applied for benefits, and he replied: “I’ve been applying for jobs. I’ll do anything, if I have to, I’ll work at Tesco. I’m applying for jobs but I’ve been told I’m not qualified.”

Recorder McKone suggested that the case could be adjourned to allow Chohan to try again to get legal representation.

He said: “I feel slightly uncomfortable with him being unrepresented.”

Referring to the fact that this was the 13th time the case had been listed in court, Mrs Walsh said: “This case has an incredibly long history, it started life in 2021. The last hearing was adjourned at the request of Mr Chohan due to a lack of representation.”

She said the council would be making an application for Chohan to pay the costs in investigating and prosecuting the case. Currently that figure is around £7,900.

She said: “The figure of costs will rise with each further adjournment.”

She suggested that a further adjournment would likely take the total costs to around £8,500.

Mrs Walsh told the court: “Had this case been dealt with at an earlier stage, without all these adjournments, the fine would have been higher, as Chohan’s businesses would still have been operating.”