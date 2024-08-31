Yorkshire property fraudster must pay back over £100,000 to swindled investors

A jailed property fraudster, who is due to be released from prison in November, has been ordered by a judge to hand over assets totalling just over £100,000 under a Proceeds of Crime Act order.

The bulk of the money comes for the sale John Ormandy’s former home in Main Street, Sutton-on-the-Forest near York and on Thursday (Aug 29) a judge at Bradford Crown Court gave him three months to pay up or face an extra 12 months behind bars.

Ormandy was jailed for six years and three months back in May 2022 after a judge at Bradford Crown Court heard how he had swindled would-be investors out of more than £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defendant, who is now divorced, admitted fraud charges relating eight potential investors who thought their money would be used to refurbish empty properties before they were rented out.

Ormandy had his case heard at Bradford Crown Court

Prosecutor Andrew Espley told Bradford Crown Court during the sentence hearing that Ormandy, now 45, had claimed to have contracts with the Ministry of Justice to house people and rental income from the investments were guaranteed.

But the court heard how the investors lost life-savings and pension money because the defendant had no legal interest in the properties he was advertising for sale.

When one concerned investor visited one of the homes in Liverpool he discovered a couple had already bought the house and were living there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total Ormandy, who had no previous convictions, was said to have defrauded investors out of £592,000 with only about £100,000 ever being returned to his victims despite their efforts to get their money back.

Prospective clients were sent a professional-looking ”Welcome Pack”, which included a writing pad, business card and pen, and Ormandy also used endorsements from organisations such as the MoJ to lend credibility to his scam.

The court heard how one investor lost over £200,000 and the victims included a carer, an overseas restauranteur and a driving instructor.

Recorder Alex Menary heard a series of victim impact statements in which the complainants described sleepless nights and stress suffered as a result of Ormandy’s offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Words cannot begin to describe the pure nightmare we have been through,” said one man who was hospitalised. “He has destroyed my trust in people.”

Another victim said he felt ashamed about being taken in by Ormandy adding:”He must have known he was deceiving me and others and he still led people on and tried to get more money out of people. I will have to keep working longer, if I survive the cancer.”

Another said he had handed over his life savings and had seen nothing in return.

Jailing Ormandy Recorder Menary said he had taken people’s money to invest in properties he had no interest in and had been dishonest throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the total amount of £592,000 only told part of the story and people had been hospitalised and lost their life savings.

He said Ormandy had been “robbing Peter to pay Paul” and his fraud had had a serious detrimental effect on his victims.

Ormandy was brought from custody today for his final hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act and Mr Espley said the defendant’s agreed benefit figure from criminal conduct, including interest, had been assessed as £840,742.01.

He said the available assets amounted to a total of £105,375.80 of which about 90 per cent related to money from the sale of Ormandy’s former home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Colin Burn confirmed the figures agreed for the confiscation order and he told Ormandy he would have three months to pay the £105,375.80 or face an extra 12 months in prison in default.