Yorkshire rapist who tried to escape justice by fleeing across the country has been jailed
In April 2024, Martin Sales, 41, from Liversedge, committed serious offences, including rape, in Kirkless then he attempted to evade justice.
In the immediate aftermath of his offences he fled to Wales from West Yorkshire.
A large-scale operation was launched with partner forces in Wales and elsewhere to locate him, with a number of appeals issued.
In late May 2024, police discovered evidence that strongly suggested Sales was in Hereford.
The 41-year-old was eventually spotted in Hereford by an off duty West Mercia Police officer and arrested on May 24.
Sales was arrested and charged.
On Friday (Jan 31), Saless was sentenced to 18 years in prison, after being found guilty of two offences of rape at an earlier trial, at Leeds Crown Court.
He was also served with an indefinite restraining at order at today's hearing which prevents him from again contacting his victim.
Detective Constable Eleanor Radley of the Kirklees District Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “Martin Sales committed some dreadful offences against his victim and then fled West Yorkshire in the immediate aftermath of his offending.
“He was clearly fully aware of the gravity of what he had done, and we are pleased a jury found him guilty of the two rape offences he was put on trial for.
“I hope his victim can take some comfort from his conviction and I want to commend her for the bravery she has continued to display.”
Detective Sergeant Chris Middleton, added: “Sales was extremely adept at hiding from authorities and covering his tracks as he moved from location to location.
“However, police forces are equally adept at working in close collaboration with each other, and this case should make it clear to suspects that just because they have fled their home county, it does not mean they will not answer for their crimes.
“Sexual offences in particular are treated extremely seriously by Kirklees Police, and we will do everything we can to locate offenders and seek justice for victims.”