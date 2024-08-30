A sex offender who committed ‘appalling offences’ against a young girl has been jailed for almost two decades.

Between 2020 and 2023 David Gray, 50, from Batley, sexually assaulted a young girl before being reported.

Gray was reported in January this year which led to an immediate investigation by dedicated Kirklees child safeguarding detectives and West Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray was swiftly arrested following the report and then charged.

West Yorkshire Police

He pleaded guilty after admitting to committing two serious sexual assaults against the young girl at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court in June, and was remanded in custody for sentencing.

Gray was jailed for 18 years and eight months at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (August 29).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natalie Green, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “Gray clearly poses a significant danger to young children, and we welcome the strong sentence handed down by the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The appalling offences he committed against a young victim has affected he deeply, and starkly illustrates the dreadful impact these crimes have on victims.

“I would personally like to thank the victim and her family for their courage and strength during the investigation and for coming forward and speaking of the crimes committed by Gray.

“We continue to urge victims of sexual assault to come forward, no matter when the offending took place.