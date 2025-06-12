A Yorkshire man who sent graphic letters threatening to rape women and murder their children has been jailed.

A court heard how Ben Strangeways, 21, sent graphic and threatening letters to random women.

In one, he threatened to rape the recipient, while others included threats to abduct, torture, rape and murder their children.

Strangeways, of Whitby Avenue in Eston, Redcar and Cleveland, sent one letter to a woman where he told her he had been “stalking her for a while now” and that he wanted to be “prepared when I visit you”.

Three of the victims, some local and some living around the UK, are now in the process of moving house due to the fear that he caused them.

Diligent detective work and forensic evidence led to the arrest of Strangeways in Middlesbrough town centre.

He was found in possession of a knife, handcuffs and a rope; plus other items all of which he describes as carrying with him in one of the letters.

Strangeways eventually pleaded guilty to one count of stalking with fear of violence and multiple counts of sending communications threatening death or serious harm.

At Teesside Crown Court on Thursday (Jun 12), he was sentenced to nine years and five months imprisonment. He was also handed a life-long restraining order and Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Lauren Joyce of Middlesbrough CID, said the letters sent by the 21-year-old were “some of the most disturbing evidence” he’d ever seen.

He said: “Ben Strangeways has displayed some chilling, predatory behaviour towards women and their children; these women were targeted at random and he put them in fear of their safety.

“Strangeways poses a risk to women and children in Cleveland and beyond. These letters have been terrifying for those who received them, and some of the most disturbing evidence that I have dealt with as an officer.

“I would like to thank all of the victims for their courage in coming forward to report this offending and their continued support and bravery throughout the investigation and court proceedings.