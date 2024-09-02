Yorkshire thief banned from touching unattended cars and bikes for two years

A Yorkshire thief who stole from a car has been banned from touching any unattended vehicles for two years.

Officers responded to reports of a man trying to break into a Ford Transit van in Sheffield on July 24. When they arrived, they found Ricky Roberts, aged 36, attempting to break into a van.

After seeing police, he tried to escape on a pedal bike. He was arrested by officers less than 20 minutes after the initial call from a member of the public.

Roberts, of Sheffield, dropped a bag during the pursuit containing several power tools which had been stolen from two vehicles the night before.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled Class B drug.

On Wednesday (August 28), Roberts appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court for sentencing.

He was handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), prohibiting him from touching or entering any unattended motor vehicle, motorcycle, or pedal cycle without the permission of the owner.