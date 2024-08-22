Yorkshire woman in court accused of attempting to smother elderly mother in hospital bed

By Dave Higgens, PA
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 17:43 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 17:46 BST
A woman has appeared in court accused of trying to smother her elderly mother with a pillow as she lay in a hospital bed.

Susan Hardwick, 64, is charged with attempting to murder 88-year-old Joan Hardwick at Doncaster Royal Infirmary on July 24 .

The defendant, of Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster, appeared by video-link at Sheffield Crown Court for a 15-minute hearing on Thursday.

The court heard Joan Hardwick, who was in hospital receiving end-of-life care at the time of the alleged incident, was also found with a cut to the back of her neck.

Her daughter was remanded in custody by Judge Jeremy Richardson KC who said she would go on trial sometime in mid-2025.

No pleas were entered.

Susan Hardwick will next appear for a hearing at the same court on October 25 .

