A survivor told an 82-year-old sex offender he caused ‘irreversible pain and fear’ as he was jailed for historical abuse in Whitby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has shared the lifechanging impact of sexual abuse to encourage other victims to come forward.

The woman, who is not being named to protect her anonymity, was sexually assaulted by John Dowson, 82, from the Whitby area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dowson was sentenced at York Crown Court for two indecent assaults and a sexual assault against multiple victims between the 1990s and last year.

The woman addressed Dowson directly in a statement prepared for the court, where she told him: “My life was changed forever by your actions — not just mine, but the lives of so many others who were affected in the ripple effect of your choices.

“What you did caused me irreversible pain and fear. The kind of fear that creeps into everyday moments. That lingers within spaces where I used to feel safe.

Sex offender John Dowson pictured in police custody.

“The damage you've done doesn't just fade with time, it follows me and I believe it always will.”

She said that the abuse has made it harder to trust people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I second guess my own instincts. You took a part of my happiness, security and tranquillity that day,” she added.

“I hate to give that power to another human being, but I'd hate even more to see you get away with it.”

Dowson was given a suspended 14 months custodial suspension for two years and ordered to do 250 hours of community service.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which imposes additional restrictions to stop him reoffending and will be closely managed by specialist police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, he was given a 10-year restraining order and has been added to the sex offenders’ register.

The woman welcomed the outcome, saying she is reassured that Dowson will be closely managed to prevent him reoffending.

She also thanked North Yorkshire Police for the support she had received during the investigation and urged anyone who’s experienced sexual abuse to have the confidence to come forward and report it.

The detective who led the investigation, Detective Sergeant Arthur Ames of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “I’d like to thank the victims in this case for having the courage to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also hope this will encourage others to come forward knowing that the police will investigate any allegations thoroughly, no matter when they happened.

“All of the victims have chosen to have their voices heard and have exposed Dowson’s offending over decades.