Crime fighting boxing club knocked out of Sheffield building

Arbourthorne’s only free boxing facility, that works to stop children falling into gangs and crime, is facing permanent closure after being “booted out” by the headteacher of a local school.

Aspire Box were based at the Sheffield Inclusion Centre School on Spring Lane, before being forced to relocate in April.

Ronny Tucker, Head Coach at Aspire Box for 34 years, said: “We were booted out. The head teacher was just not having it, she never met with us once.

Kids training at Aspire Box in Arbourthorne before being kicked out in April.

“The least she could have done was meet with us and the parents to explain the situation, but she never did that. She closed us down without even communicating.”

The club focuses on working against issues like gangs, knife crime, criminal exploitation and violence against women and girls.

Mr Tucker said: “It’s an area where a few years ago a young person was shot. There’s not much for kids to do in this area. Given that we’re a free resource in a deprived area why would you want to lose that?

“Boxing keeps kids off the streets. Our facility was stopping kids from getting involved in gangs, it was stopping people from getting involved in antisocial behaviour and she shut that down without consolation.”

Although Aspire Box have survived a temporary relocation to Woodseats, Mr Tucker admitted the buildings the council have found for them are too expensive.

The 60-year-old said: “If the council puts the cost up, we have to put the cost on young people and that’s not what we want to do. We want young people to train for free.

“If the cost of a new building is not reasonable we will have to close and all the free work that we do will come to an end. It’s as simple as that.”

The bid to keep the gym open gained support back in early 2024, with a petition reaching over 1,000 signatures.

Former boxing World Champion Johnny Nelson MBE and Councilor Ben Miskell are amongst those who support the club remaining open.

The Sheffield Inclusion Centre School said: “This is not a decision made without much thought and consideration, but with the rising number of children being permanently excluded they’ve made the decision to prioritise those children.”

Head teacher Tuesday Rhodes believes the extra space being available for students could stop them from being excluded by giving them more tailored spaces to work in.

