A 10-year-old girl has died following a crash which involved two children and a car, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police initially said the two children had been seriously injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 6.30pm on Ransdale Road in Bradford, near to its junction with Ramsey Street.

The force said the two children had been taken to hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, following the incident which involed a silver Toyota Yaris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a tragic update, police have confirmed one of the girls has now died.

A statement from the force said: “A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital, sadly she died from her injuries this morning (Feb 10).

“A 16-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the Yaris, a 35 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, and have urged anyone who can help to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1285 of February 9.