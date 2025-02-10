10-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Bradford as driver is arrested
West Yorkshire Police initially said the two children had been seriously injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 6.30pm on Ransdale Road in Bradford, near to its junction with Ramsey Street.
The force said the two children had been taken to hospital, with one suffering life-threatening injuries, following the incident which involed a silver Toyota Yaris.
However, in a tragic update, police have confirmed one of the girls has now died.
A statement from the force said: “A 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital, sadly she died from her injuries this morning (Feb 10).
“A 16-year-old girl was also taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
“The driver of the Yaris, a 35 year old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.”
Police are continuing to appeal for information about the incident, and have urged anyone who can help to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 1285 of February 9.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.