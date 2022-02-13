11 arrests after police intelligence led operation in Halifax

Shortly before midnight on Friday, February 11, police arrested nine people from Halifax on suspicion of firearms offences as part of an intelligence led operation.

A further two people from Halifax were arrested for the same offence at around 1.45am yesterday (February 12).

All eleven have been detained for questioning and remain in custody.

Armed officers were involved in the arrests, which were also supported by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

As a safety measure during the policing operation, a temporary cordon was put in place while the arrests were made and initial searches conducted.

Two residential properties were searched in connection with this investigation and all scenes are now closed. Enquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Wayne Horner of West Yorkshire Police said: "We understand local people may have concerns as a result of these arrests but would like to reassure them that there is currently no evidence to suggest there is any risk to the public.

Due to the range of skills and expertise within Counter Terrorism Policing North East, its officers and staff may investigate or provide support to wider policing operations.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we would like to reassure residents that there is no risk to the wider public.

“Local neighbourhood Police officers will be out in the area to provide reassurance to the community.”

