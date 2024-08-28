Middlesbrough riots: 11-year-old arrested as police target those suspected to be involved in August disorder
Cleveland Police shared that they had arrested more than a dozen people in connection with the riots in Middlesbrough on August 4.
Around 300 people gathered in front of a mosque in Waterloo Road in Middlesbrough to guard it while police blocked off nearby streets.
Following this violence broke out when anti-immigration protesters turned out.
They were seen smashing car windows as they walked through a residential area, including one rioter who threw a piece of broken glass through the window of a home.
Many arrests were made soon after the disorder, but now police have made a further 14 arrests.
In a statement on social media, Cleveland Police said: “Cleveland Police has today arrested a further 14 people in connection with the disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August 2024.
“Teams of officers headed out this morning to target those believed to be involved in the disorder.”
They went on to disclose the ages of those arrested were between 11-years-old and 43-years-old.