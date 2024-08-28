An 11-year-old is among 14 people arrested as police suspect they were involved in the Middlesbrough riots.

Cleveland Police shared that they had arrested more than a dozen people in connection with the riots in Middlesbrough on August 4.

Around 300 people gathered in front of a mosque in Waterloo Road in Middlesbrough to guard it while police blocked off nearby streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following this violence broke out when anti-immigration protesters turned out.

They were seen smashing car windows as they walked through a residential area, including one rioter who threw a piece of broken glass through the window of a home.

Many arrests were made soon after the disorder, but now police have made a further 14 arrests.

In a statement on social media, Cleveland Police said: “Cleveland Police has today arrested a further 14 people in connection with the disorder in Middlesbrough on Sunday 4 August 2024.

“Teams of officers headed out this morning to target those believed to be involved in the disorder.”