All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of
21 minutes ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
2 hours ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend

12-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and carrying knife after woman injured in crash

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in Sheffield following the death of a woman who was injured in a crash, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

Police in Sheffield were called at 7.10pm last night (Wednesday, April 5) to the Greenhill area, after receiving reports of a crash.

This afternoon, police confirmed a woman in her 60s who had suffered serious injuries has died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 12-year-old boy was arrested a short time later and is now in police custody.

Most Popular
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill last night. Picture: Alastair Ulke Credit: Sheffield StarA 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill last night. Picture: Alastair Ulke Credit: Sheffield Star
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article, following the death of a woman in her 60s who was injured in a collision in Greenhill last night. Picture: Alastair Ulke Credit: Sheffield Star

Commenting this afternoon (Thursday, April 6), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information in relation to this collision, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of April 5, 2023. Alternatively, you can anonymously report any information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or using their online form.