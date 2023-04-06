12-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and carrying knife after woman injured in crash

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in Sheffield following the death of a woman who was injured in a crash, police said.

Police in Sheffield were called at 7.10pm last night (Wednesday, April 5) to the Greenhill area, after receiving reports of a crash.

This afternoon, police confirmed a woman in her 60s who had suffered serious injuries has died.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested a short time later and is now in police custody.

Picture: Alastair Ulke Credit: Sheffield Star

Commenting this afternoon (Thursday, April 6), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, to find a woman in her 60s suffering serious injuries. She sadly died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old boy was located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell said: “This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened.”

