12-year-old boy was hit by a car on way to school as police launch urgent appeal

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 10:57 BST
Police have launched an appeal after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car on way to school.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the child was hit on Thursday October 24.

The child was walking to school on The Avenue, Richmond at approximately 8.45am when he was hit by a dark-coloured pickup truck, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result of the collision the boy received treatment for minor injuries.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the child was hit on Thursday October 24.North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the child was hit on Thursday October 24.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the child was hit on Thursday October 24.

The pickup did not stop at the scene and police are now appealing for information to identify the vehicle and driver.

In a statement, the force said: “If you were witness to the incident or have any information that may help, please contact North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 12240195207.”

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice