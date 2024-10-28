12-year-old boy was hit by a car on way to school as police launch urgent appeal
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after the child was hit on Thursday October 24.
The child was walking to school on The Avenue, Richmond at approximately 8.45am when he was hit by a dark-coloured pickup truck, police said.
As a result of the collision the boy received treatment for minor injuries.
The pickup did not stop at the scene and police are now appealing for information to identify the vehicle and driver.
In a statement, the force said: “If you were witness to the incident or have any information that may help, please contact North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 12240195207.”