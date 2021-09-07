St Nicholas Fields in York

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are investigating after the incident in St Nicholas Fields in York at around 3.30pm on September 5. The incident itself happened close to the Story Telling Circle, which is also known locally as the Witches' Circle.

Police said the victim was with two friends of the same age when they were approached by three boys, who were around 14 to 15 years old.

After walking up to them from behind, one of the boys then threw a burning stick at the young girl, which hit her on her left arm leaving her with blistering.

The boys are thought to have shouted "sorry" before running off laughing towards Bull Lane.

The first boy is described as white, aged around 14-15 years-old, 6ft tall and of slim build. He was wearing a black cap, black top with white Adidas stripes down the sleeves.

The second boy is described as white, around 14-15 years-old, 5ft 5 ins tall, of slim build. He was wearing a grey cap and possibly had blonde hair.

The third boy is described as white, aged around 14-15 years-old, 5ft 2ins tall, and of slim build. He was wearing a black cap and grey tracksuit.