13-year-old boy left with broken leg after hit-and-run in Leeds

Police are now appealing for information over the crash, which happened on Foundry Lane in Seacroft at 5.15pm on Wednesday, November 24.

The boy was crossing the road from the direction of Foundry Mill Drive when he was hit by a black car, which approached from the direction of the A64.

He ran to the pavement but fell and left his leg trailing in the road. The car then drove over his leg and failed to stop.

The boy was crossing Foundry Lane in Seacroft, from the direction of Foundry Mill Lane, when he was hit

West Yorkshire Police has said the car has been described as a 'family-type car'. After running over the boy's leg - causing the break - it increased its speed and drove off, police said.