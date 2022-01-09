13-year-old girl's 'life-changing' injuries after crash to prompt safety review

Councillor Adam Carter, who represents the Brinsworth ward for the Liberal Democrats, has called for a review of safety measures on Whitehill Lane, where a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after a collision with a car on December 13.
Police say a grey BMW, and a pedestrian were “in collision” on Whitehill Lane at around 4pm, and arrested the driver, a 23-year-old man, at the scene on suspicion of drugs offences.
He was released under investigation.
Coun Carter says that although police regularly allocate a mobile speed van tio the area, the council should also use data from speed signs to asses the frequency of speeders on the 30mph stretch of road.
“Given this has come to a head now we absolutely need to make sure we have all the information to take action,” he told the local democracy reporting service.
Councillor Carter added that residents have shared their concerns about speeding on the stretch, and he is set to ask the Labour administration to commit to review safety measures at the next full council meeting on January 12.
