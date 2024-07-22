14-year-old arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Hull property as police release update

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:51 BST
A teenage boy has been arrested after a fire at a Hull property, police said.

Officers from Humberside Police were called at approximately 4.10pm to reports that a group of teenagers had set fire to an unoccupied property on Albert Avenue, Hull on Sunday July 21.

The fire was extinguished and nobody was injured as a result of the incident, police confirmed.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicious of arson and remains in custody whilst enquiries are continuing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries to please get in touch with us by calling our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 373 of 21 July.”

