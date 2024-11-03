14-year-old charged with attempted murder after 13-year-old girl stabbed in Yorkshire

A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after a 13-year-old girl suffered multiple stab injuries in East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The child was found with life-threatening injuries at the side of the A63 dual carriageway in Hessle, near Hull, at about 6.50am on Friday, Humberside Police said.

She remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after sustaining stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, the force said.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Hull Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Hull Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Six teenagers were initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being found in a wooded area near the scene on Friday.

Police said that three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 15, had since been released on bail.