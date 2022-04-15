16 staff taken ill in swimming pool chemical leak at York hotel with two in hospital

The fire service and police were called to the Novotel on Fishergate shortly before 3.30pm.
In a tweet North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 16 members of staff at the hotel had been affected, with two of them being taken to hospital and the other 14 being monitored.
They added that the leak had been confirmed as being chlorine and had been contained.
It is understood that the building was evacuated as a precaution and police were advising people to stay away from the area to avoid a build up of traffic in the vicinity.
Last month almost 30 people were to hospital with breathing difficulties after a similar incident when a “high quantity of chlorine gas” leaked in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London.