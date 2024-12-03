17-year-old charged with murder to appear in court after death of Saymore T Kwashira

A 17-year-old is due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.

He was arrested on Sunday night as part of the ongoing investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, police said.

A 17-year-old male, who was previously arrested on November 12 on suspicion of murder, has been rearrested overnight and remains in custody.