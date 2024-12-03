17-year-old charged with murder to appear in court after death of Saymore T Kwashira

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:00 BST
A 17-year-old is due to appear in court today charged over the murder of a man in Leeds.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.

Most Popular

He was arrested on Sunday night as part of the ongoing investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today, police said.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.placeholder image
The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the murder of Saymore T Kwashira, who was fatally stabbed at a flat in Winrose Avenue, Belle Isle, on November 12.

A 17-year-old male, who was previously arrested on November 12 on suspicion of murder, has been rearrested overnight and remains in custody.

Another 17-year-old male, who was arrested on November 12 on suspicion of murder remains on police bail.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice