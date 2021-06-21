Corey Dobbe, 23, was found injured on Harleston Close, Hull, on Sunday, June 13 at around 7.30pm and died a short time later.

Humberside Police are still looking for a man dressed all in white, who was seen close to the scene of the fatal attack.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, has again appealed for help to find the man who he believes holds vital information in connection with Mr Dobbe's murder.

DCI Curtis said, “Over the past eight days a team of 170 staff and officers have been working tirelessly to trawl through over 200 hours of CCTV footage, evidence and information from the public as we investigate Corey’s murder.

“Frustratingly though we have not yet found the man shown in the CCTV images we published last week. We are again pleading for information from the public to help us locate this man so we can get him in for questioning about Corey’s murder.

“There has been a huge police operation surrounding this investigation, with officers and staff working around the clock to work through the information that is coming in.

“Officers and staff from our underwater and specialist search teams, detectives, intelligence officers, Crime Scene Investigators are working alongside the local community policing teams with an aim to find Corey’s killer.

“I would ask again for anyone who knows where he is to come forward and give us that vital information.