Corey Dobbe

Paramedics rushed to Harleston Close in east Hull, but despite their efforts Corey Jacob Dobbe, 23, died a short time later.

A cordon and police officers remain in place while investigations continue. Residents have described seeing two men “square up” around 7.10pm, before Mr Dobbe was injured.

Mr Dobbe’s family has thanked all those who have sent messages of condolence.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said he believed the attack was isolated.

He said: “Having conducted initial enquiries we believe that both the Corey and his aggressor were known to each other, and is not believed that there was a wider threat to the general public.

“We have, and continue to carry out extensive enquiries, however, at this stage of our investigations no one has been arrested in connection with Corey’s murder.

“If you have not yet spoken to us but believe you may know something that could assist us, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, it may assist us with our enquiries.”