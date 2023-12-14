19-year-old critically injured in Sheffield shooting dies as murder investigation is launched

A man who was critically injured in a firearms discharge in Sheffield earlier this week has died, police said as they launched a murder investigation.

On Tuesday December 12 at 12.38am officers were called to reports of a shooting on Page Hall Road.

Emergency services attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital.

On Wednesday, the man died from his injuries.

His family is being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Page Hall Road has now re-opened, however, officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, Head of Major Crime, said: “This devastating incident has tragically led to the death of a young man, who leaves behind a heartbroken family including two young children.

“We are relentless in our approach to tackling firearm offences in South Yorkshire and will not stop until we have secured justice for this victim and his family.

“We know someone out there knows who is responsible for what happened, and so we are urging members of the public to come forward with vital intelligence and help us with our investigation.

“Our officers have been conducting patrols around the area and will continue to do so in the coming days. Please do stop and talk to them if you have any concerns, or if you have any information which could help us.

“You can also report information to us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 19 of 12 December 2023. In addition, you can pass information directly to the incident room via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K13-PO1.