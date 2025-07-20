19-year-old died in crash walking from Pateley Bridge near Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses to come forward
In the early hours of Sunday morning (Jul 20) police responded to reports a pedestrian had been hit on the B6265 at Ripley Bank.
The incident occurred between Glasshouses and Pateley Bridge, sometime between 1.44am and 3.10am.
A 19-year-old man was found dead at the scene.
Police believe the man was walking from Pateley Bridge towards Glasshouses.
The road was closed to allow emergency services to respond at the scene, but it has since reopened.
Police have launched an appeal for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are now appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time to come forward and support our investigation.
“If you have any dash-cam footage from the area or time frame, or if you live or work nearby and have CCTV or doorbell camera footage showing any vehicles passing through between 1.44am and 3.10am, please get in touch.
“Please email our Major Collision Investigation team at [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12250133851 if you have any information.”