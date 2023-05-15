19-year-old woman dies after crash involved car and HGV lorry in Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police were called to a crash on the A1 near Ferrybridge at around 6pm on Saturday (May 13) involving an Audi and a Man HGV lorry.
The Audi, which was being driven by the 19-year-old woman, was travelling northbound when it crashed into the back of the lorry.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “Three other passengers in the Audi suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1477 of May 13.