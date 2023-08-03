All Sections
1965 MG Midget: Mystery surrounds theft of classic car from Yorkshire repair workshop - a year after its owner last saw it

A classic car stolen from a repair workshop in Yorkshire could have been taken at any time in the past year, police have revealed.
By Grace Newton
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:40 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 17:40 BST

The owner of the 1965-plate MG Midget has not seen their vehicle since July 2022, but it was only reported stolen last month.

The red car, registration DUC 434C, is thought to have been taken while being repaired at premises on Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, during the last year.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the vintage motor, but have not explained why anyone did not realise it was missing any sooner.

Anyone who sees the car, or who knows where it is, should contact the force on 101, quoting crime reference number 12230139521 when passing on information.