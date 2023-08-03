A classic car stolen from a repair workshop in Yorkshire could have been taken at any time in the past year, police have revealed.

The owner of the 1965-plate MG Midget has not seen their vehicle since July 2022, but it was only reported stolen last month.

The red car, registration DUC 434C, is thought to have been taken while being repaired at premises on Crag Lane in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, during the last year.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for information about the vintage motor, but have not explained why anyone did not realise it was missing any sooner.