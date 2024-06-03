20-year-old passenger dies in car crash as occupants of other car fled on foot

A 20-year-old has died in a car crash in Yorkshire, police said.

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the death of a 20-year-old man in a road traffic collision in Wickersley.

Police were called on Sunday June 2 at 4.08pm to reports of a two-vehicle crash at Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane.

It was reported that a silver Land Rover Discovery and silver Subaru Forester were involved in a collision and left the road.

A 20-year-old man - who was a passenger in the Land Rover – died at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Following the collision, the driver and three passengers of the Subaru Forester fled from the scene on foot, police said.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 589 2nd June 2024.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].