21-year-old jailed after stamping on woman's head in front of her young child

A man who kicked a woman in the face and stamped on her head in front of her young child has been jailed for a total of six years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was left with a broken nose, a broken eye socket, and severe swelling and bruising to her eyes and head following the attack by Owen Harris in October 2023.

Harris, of Middlesbrough, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday (Jul 9) where he was sentenced to five years and four months for the attack, as well as eight months for an unrelated robbery offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old was also made the subject of a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.

Owen Harrs has been jailed for a total of six years

Investigating officer PC Hood, from Cleveland Police’s Domestic Abuse Unit, said: “I welcome the sentence that was passed today. The bravery and courage shown from the victim in this case is truly incredible. She has to live with the trauma of what happened every day.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her support throughout the process as well as Middlesbrough Response officers PC Appleton and PC Sell for their help. They both responded brilliantly to this incident initially and obtained all the crucial evidence at the scene.