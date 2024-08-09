A woman is fighting for her life after she was hit by a car in Leeds city centre.

The crash, that was reported shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday (August 8), happened on Neville Street underneath the railway bridge by the Dark Arches.

It resulted in a 26-year-old woman being rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which were described as life-threatening.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Leeds, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Now, police are urgently appealing for witnesses to the crash. Those with information are asked to call 101, quoting reference 1357 of August 8.