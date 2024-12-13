28-year-old man who took estimated £15,000 of items from supermarkets in less than two months jailed
Martin Collins has been sentenced to three years and four months for 22 offences of shop theft following numerous incidents at supermarkets across the country.
Collins, of Lever Street in Rochdale, pleaded guilty to all 22 counts of shop theft after he was arrested at Lakeside Retail Park in Scunthorpe on Friday November 8.
Officers were called to reports that a man had taken a large number of items off the shelves of the store and hidden them inside a bag.
An investigation was launched and officers discovered the man had been a part of a country-wide thieving spree spanning England and Wales, stealing an estimated £15,000 worth of items between Monday September 30 and Wednesday November 6.
Detective Sergeant Ian Potter from the Grimsby Criminal Investigation Department said: “Collins is a prolific criminal who set out on a spree to cause disruption to multiple shop owners and communities across the county.
“Shop theft is not a low-level crime; it has a significant impact on businesses, customers, retail staff, and even wider communities.
“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice to ensure our communities and businesses feel safe, and criminals are punished.”