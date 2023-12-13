35 kilos of high-purity cocaine found in abandoned car after police chase in Yorkshire

A man has been jailed after police discovered a large amount of high-purity cocaine following a chase through the streets of Yorkshire.

Dominic Lowe, of West Royd Drive in Shipley, has been jailed for eight years for his role in supplying class A drugs. He came to the attention of police when they tried to stop a Volkswagen Golf on Moor Top Road in Bradford on October 5.

The car sped off and was seen doing 70mph in a 30mph zone and also going the wrong way around a roundabout. It was later found abandoned on Cross Lane, Shelf, near Halifax, and a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 35 kilos of cocaine with a street value of £3.5m.

An investigation by West Yorkshire Police detectives taking part in Programme Precision – an operation designed to tackle serious organised crime – found Lowe was responsible for handing over the cocaine to the driver of the Golf.

He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on December 12 after admitting his role in the conspiracy. The driver of the Golf has not yet been found.

Detective Sergeant James Gross, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Though the driver of the Golf is yet to be identified, our investigations established that Lowe played a key role in supplying the cocaine which would have been distributed across the Bradford area.