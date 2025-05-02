50-year-old sex offender lured teenage victim by pretending to be 19

A sex offender who lured a teenage Kirklees victim to meet him by posing as a 19-year-old has been jailed for more than three years.

Kevin Walton, 50, contacted the victim via social media while posing as a 19 year old in the summer of 2024.

He then met the victim in October and committed the contact sexual offences he was convicted of.

Walton, of Holme Close, Wellingborough, also made contact with three of the victim’s friends and subjected them to offending in which he sent them sexual imagery.

Reports of the offences were made to police in late 2024 leading to a full investigation by dedicated Kirklees child safeguarding detectives.

Walton was identified and then arrested in December 2024 before later being charged.

Walton was convicted of two offences of causing a female aged 13 or over to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity, and three offences of causing a child aged 13- 15 to look at an image of sexual activity.

He was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Monday April 28 for three years and nine months for multiple offences against four young girls.

He was also jailed for meeting a child aged under 16 following grooming, three offences of sexual communication with a child and three offences of causing a child under 13 to look at imagery of sexual activity.

Detective Inspector Paul Greatorex of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “"We wish to thank the victims for coming forward and disclosing what has happened.

“Their bravery and courage means that Walton, who is a dangerous individual and has used social media to mask his true identity, has been held accountable for his predatory behaviour.

“On release from prison he will also be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention order which makes it a further criminal offence for him to again try and contact children.