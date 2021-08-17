5G communications mast set on fire deliberately on busy street in Bradford

Trinity Road, Bradford

The incident happened on Trinity Road on Tuesday (August 16) at around 11.16pm.

The fire service attended the scene along with police and secured the area.

Road closures were put in place on Little Horton Lane whilst the fire was being extinguished but the road is now reopen.

The incident is being investigated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of Bradford District CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information to assist with our enquiries.

“Any deliberate ignition to these types of masts present a significant risk to the public. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the fire, but we are taking this incident very seriously and will ensure appropriate action is taken by those responsible.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about the fire to come forward and speak to police.