A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a motorcycle while walking through Leeds city centre, police have said.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Great George Street in Leeds following reports of a incident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The force were called at around 3pm on Monday (Dec 16) and discovered a 65-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, a statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the blue Voge 125cc motorcycle was also taken to hospital with facial injuries. The 26-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A statement released by West Yorkshire Police added: “Road closures were put in place while further enquiries were carried out into the collision. These were removed at just after 9pm.

“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing to anyone who witnessed it, or who the blue Voge 125cc motorcycle being ridden prior to it.”