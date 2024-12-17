65-year-old man dies after being hit by motorcycle in Leeds city centre
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Great George Street in Leeds following reports of a incident involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
The force were called at around 3pm on Monday (Dec 16) and discovered a 65-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, a statement said.
The rider of the blue Voge 125cc motorcycle was also taken to hospital with facial injuries. The 26-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A statement released by West Yorkshire Police added: “Road closures were put in place while further enquiries were carried out into the collision. These were removed at just after 9pm.
“The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating the collision and is appealing to anyone who witnessed it, or who the blue Voge 125cc motorcycle being ridden prior to it.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240683404. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.