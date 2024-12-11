A 65-year-old woman has been jailed for criminal damage after using a hammer and mallet on a man’s home – despite claiming CGI had been used to doctor footage of the incident.

Patricia Barron, 65, of Grafton Street, Barnsley, has been jailed for carrying offensive weapons in a public place and criminal damage following an altercation in March.

At around 5pm on March 27, officers from South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a disturbance on Grafton Street.

Barron had left her property carrying a hammer and a mallet, which she then used to damage a man’s home by hitting a door and window with the weapons.

Barron attended police interview on April 24.

During the interview she claimed that footage of her carrying a hammer had been doctored using CGI to artificially place the weapon in her hand.

Officers charged Barron with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of criminal damage.

Despite the claims she made during her interview, Barron pleaded guilted to all charges at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on November 6 and was jailed at the same court on Thursday December 5.

She was jailed for six months and given a three-year restraining order against the man whose property she had damaged.