65-year-old woman jailed after damaging man’s home with hammer and mallet
Patricia Barron, 65, of Grafton Street, Barnsley, has been jailed for carrying offensive weapons in a public place and criminal damage following an altercation in March.
At around 5pm on March 27, officers from South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a disturbance on Grafton Street.
Barron had left her property carrying a hammer and a mallet, which she then used to damage a man’s home by hitting a door and window with the weapons.
Barron attended police interview on April 24.
During the interview she claimed that footage of her carrying a hammer had been doctored using CGI to artificially place the weapon in her hand.
Officers charged Barron with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of criminal damage.
Despite the claims she made during her interview, Barron pleaded guilted to all charges at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on November 6 and was jailed at the same court on Thursday December 5.
She was jailed for six months and given a three-year restraining order against the man whose property she had damaged.
The mallet and hammer she had carried during the incident were forfeited and destroyed and Barron was also ordered to pay £1,669 in compensation.