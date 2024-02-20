80-year-old Yorkshire woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving after crash which killed motorcyclist, 26
Macauley Hatch, 26, died after he was involved in a collision with a Dacia Duster car on Ellerburn Avenue in Hull in September 2021.
Mr Hatch left a partner who was pregnant with their second child at the time.
Pauline Johnson, 80, of St Ives Close in Hull, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving.
Mr Hatch’s death was the subject of a documentary made by Humberside Police last year called Impact: The Left Behind, which raised awareness of the deaths of a number of young men killed while riding or driving vehicles taken without the owner’s consent in the city. The film featured PCSO Dawn Brown, who was one of the first emergency responders on the scene and tried to comfort Mr Hatch.
The documentary was projected onto the wall of a shop on Ellerburn Avenue and family and friends attended the screening.