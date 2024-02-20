80-year-old Yorkshire woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving after crash which killed motorcyclist, 26

Macauley Hatch, 26, died after he was involved in a collision with a Dacia Duster car on Ellerburn Avenue in Hull in September 2021.

Mr Hatch left a partner who was pregnant with their second child at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline Johnson, 80, of St Ives Close in Hull, will appear at Hull Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

Macauley Hatch was 26 when he died in a crash in Hull

Mr Hatch’s death was the subject of a documentary made by Humberside Police last year called Impact: The Left Behind, which raised awareness of the deaths of a number of young men killed while riding or driving vehicles taken without the owner’s consent in the city. The film featured PCSO Dawn Brown, who was one of the first emergency responders on the scene and tried to comfort Mr Hatch.