81-year-old Yorkshire man accused of racially harassing his neighbours questions why he has been held in prison for 'minor charges'

An 81-year-old man charged with racially and religiously aggravated harassment of his neighbours challenged a judge over why he had been remanded in prison.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:21 BST

Brian Alfred Lawrence appeared at York Crown Court on Tuesday to give his pleas to the counts, which relate to offences alleged to have occurred earlier this year, via video link from HMP Hull, where he is being held ahead of trial.

The pleas were not taken as Lawrence’s legal team advised Judge Simon Hickey that a psychiatric assessment still needed to be prepared. Lawrence, of no fixed abode, has to be housed away from the alleged victims, and suitable accommodation has not yet been found.

When given the opportunity to speak to Judge Hickey, Lawrence asked him why he was being held in prison ‘on minor charges’. Judge Hickey replied that it was up for a jury to decide if the case went to trial.

Brian Lawrence appeared at York Crown Court accused of racially and religiously harassing his neighbours
Brian Lawrence appeared at York Crown Court accused of racially and religiously harassing his neighbours

Lawrence aso indicated that he had lived in his former home, understood to be in York, for around 70 years. No further details of the circumstances of the offending, which did not involve violence, were given.

The case was adjourned for a further hearing at a later date.