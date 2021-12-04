81-year-old Yorkshire man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

South Yorkshire Police said they are now appealing for information after the 55-year-old woman was seriously injured inside a home on Stradbroke Road.

When police officers arrived, they found the woman outside the property with serious injuries. She was taken to hospital, and police said she remains in a "critical but stable" condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 81-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

A cordon was in place on Stradbroke Road for most of Friday

South Yorkshire Police Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne said: "Extensive enquiries are ongoing to build up a full picture of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"A scene has been in place for most of the day (Fri, Dec 3), and there will continue to be a high visibility presence in the area tomorrow as we continue our work. If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to our officers.

"I am now keen to hear from witnesses who may have seen this incident unfold. Did you walk or drive along Stradbroke Road this morning from around 8.50am onwards?

"I would encourage anyone who saw something, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to get in touch with us. I'd be particularly interested to hear from anybody who has dashcam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 203 of Dec 3. Dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.