82-year-old victim named in murder investigation as two men in 30s bailed by police
Emergency services were called to the Mexborough area on Thursday following reports of a body being found in the River Don.
Despite best efforts of medical personal, 82-year-old Jim Harris was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
His family are being support by our officers and released an image of Jim on Friday
A scene was quickly established which stretched around 1km of the waterway, as officers conducted enquiries and a murder investigation was quickly launched.
This has since been removed.
Two men, aged 30 and 32, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Tom Woodward, said: "As our investigation into the circumstances of this man's death continues, we are asking members of the public who may have information to please come forward.
"We are particularly interested in people who were in and around the Doncaster Road, Mexborough area between the hours of 6.00-8.00am on Thursday morning.
"We believe Jim was traveling in this area at the time and was using a walking stick as an aid. Were you in the area or potentially have dashcam or CCTV footage? Please do share this with us as this could help us greatly as our investigation develops.
“You can get in touch by calling 101 or through our online portal. Please quote incident number 154 of 25 July 2024 when you get in touch."