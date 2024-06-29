83-year-old driver had failing vision when he ploughed into and killed cyclist

An 83-year-old driver who killed a cyclist, after running into him from behind, had failing eyesight, a court heard.

James Wardle, from Rotherham, failed to see 54-year-old Glyn Straw who was returning home after a day out with Sitwell Cycling Club, when he ploughed into him in his VW Golf on Pleasley Road.

Around 1pm on September 4 2022, Mr Straw started to travel home towards Aston. At the time, Wardle and his wife were driving back from Rotherham Hospital in the same direction.

Wardle collided with Mr Straw from behind, causing him to go over the roof of the car.

Glyn Straw - a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend to many

Other motorists stopped and called 999 but he sadly died at the scene. When officers arrived Wardle failed a roadside eyesight test and was unable to read a registration plate 20m away.

Tests later showed that Wardle had degenerative eyesight problems, a contributing factor to his inability to see Mr Straw which had been previously undiagnosed.

Wardle who had earlier pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving was given a suspended five month jail sentence at Sheffield Magistrates on Friday. He was disqualified from driving for five years and ordered to pay £2,000. He must take an extended driving test following his disqualification.

Glyn’s family paid tribute to “a much-loved husband, father, son, brother and friend to many, tragically taken in avoidable circumstances whilst out on a bike ride, something he really enjoyed doing and was highly proficient at”.