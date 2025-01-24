84-year-old woman dies after being hit by van in Rotherham as police launch appeal

An 84-year-old woman has died after being hit by a van in Rotherham, police said.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the death of the elderly woman in a road traffic collision in Rotherham.

On Wednesday January 22 at 8.02pm, officers were called to reports of the crash on Woodhouse Green in Thurcroft.

It is reported that a pedestrian and a silver Ford Transit were involved in the collision.

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The woman later died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 881 of 22 January 2025.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime

“Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted to here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-witnesses-following-death-of-elderly-woman-in-rotherham-collision