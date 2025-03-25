84-year-old woman dies in West Yorkshire crash as police appeal for witnesses
The collision happened at around 6.50pm on Saturday March 22 and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf which crashed into a barrier on the A58 Burdock Way, Halifax.
The car had been travelling away from Halifax towards Shibden, police said.
An 84-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
She died on March 24.
The man driving the car, who is also in his 80s, suffered injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
No other vehicles were involved.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the car travelling in the time leading up to it.
Anyone with any information, particularly drivers who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250162307.